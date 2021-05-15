Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Olin worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Olin by 393.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80,636 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Olin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Olin by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Olin by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,104,150. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

