Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Trimmed by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 3.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.30% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54,357 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 675,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $80.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

