OMG Network Price Reaches $9.69 (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $9.69 or 0.00020009 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $537.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00312690 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.