Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Increased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $83.64 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

