Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after purchasing an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $83.64 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

