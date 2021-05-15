ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,393 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $37.45 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

