ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE ONTF opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59. ON24 has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $44,745,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $29,779,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $18,434,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

