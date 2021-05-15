ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ONEOK worth $35,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OKE opened at $54.35 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

