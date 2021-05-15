ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OKE stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

