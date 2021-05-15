OneRoot Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.88 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $5.88 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00088459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.01117679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00114096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060292 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

