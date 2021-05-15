Ontology Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $573.96 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $573.96 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00004286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00335236 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012867 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,113,544 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

