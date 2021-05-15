Opacity Market Cap Reaches $15.27 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $191,804.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00088064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.61 or 0.01105309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00114045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.