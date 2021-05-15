Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.24 or 0.01101973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00113439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.