Open Predict Token (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003974 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and $3,105.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01104088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

