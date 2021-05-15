OpenDAO (OPEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00089334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.05 or 0.01120707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00064755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00114863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061460 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.