OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $647,501.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00093850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.00581811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.14 or 0.00239606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004729 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.31 or 0.01178654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.68 or 0.01206238 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

