OptionRoom (ROOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $507,115.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 22% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $507,115.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.15 or 0.00518744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00233088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005048 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.81 or 0.01143095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.54 or 0.01228222 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.