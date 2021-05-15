OptiToken (OPTI) Price Hits $0.0079 on Exchanges

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. OptiToken has a market cap of $234,878.62 and $78.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One OptiToken coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00095989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.46 or 0.00575475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00238338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.67 or 0.01209334 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.34 or 0.01206616 BTC.

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,799,060 coins. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

