Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,424 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $142,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,958,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,446,000 after buying an additional 32,118 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

