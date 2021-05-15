OracleChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $604,575.07 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $604,575.07 and $61,428.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00093861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.00542586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00233146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005100 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.96 or 0.01177950 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.26 or 0.01207509 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

