Orbit Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.90 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $39.90 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

