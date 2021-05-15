Origin Dollar (OUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,956.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $14,956.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00094174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00526088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005084 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01159434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.79 or 0.01232798 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

