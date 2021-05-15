Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $292,322.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.