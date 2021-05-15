Origin Sport (ORS) Price Up 17.1% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055379 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

