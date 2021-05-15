Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock Position Decreased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174,575 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

