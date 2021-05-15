Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OEC. Barclays lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

