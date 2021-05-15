Orion Protocol Trading Down 18.2% This Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $326.61 million and $15.15 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $12.86 or 0.00026575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.39 or 0.01106038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00114169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,389,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

