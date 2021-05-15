OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $467.12

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 467.12 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 484.80 ($6.33). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 473.60 ($6.19), with a volume of 508,547 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.55).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 467.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 424.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.