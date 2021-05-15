Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

