Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00005675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $163.17 million and $1.89 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,208,460 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.