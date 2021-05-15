Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.83 Million

Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce $29.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.18 million and the lowest is $29.32 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $17.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $133.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $137.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $189.74 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $200.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,117 shares of company stock worth $30,685,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 247.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

