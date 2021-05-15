PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $1.58 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $100.15 million and $3.95 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00514314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00232984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005097 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.13 or 0.01158396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.58 or 0.01211033 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

