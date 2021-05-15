Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 736.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 1.96% of Palomar worth $33,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Palomar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Palomar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Palomar by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $121,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,064. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

