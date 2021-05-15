Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Capitalization Tops $143.50 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $143.50 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $281.25 or 0.00572803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.14 or 0.01155075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00067199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00115658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

