Pantos (PAN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.78 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $139,114.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00095095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.37 or 0.00539307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00235591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.23 or 0.01191147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.80 or 0.01230227 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,550,650 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

