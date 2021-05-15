Parachute One Day Trading Volume Reaches $173,124.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $173,124.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,196,474 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

