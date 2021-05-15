Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $448.72

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.72 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 495.60 ($6.48). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 493.20 ($6.44), with a volume of 246,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

