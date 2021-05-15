Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,063 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 61,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

