Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the lowest is $3.71 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research
lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.
NYSE:PH opened at $321.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.68. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $148.22 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.
In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
