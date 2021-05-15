ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0945 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $1,061.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,425.02 or 0.99714857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00245276 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004481 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

