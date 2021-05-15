PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $165.25 million and $1.21 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00108535 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.16 or 0.00830950 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002913 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

