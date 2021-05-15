Particl (PART) Price Hits $2.35 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Particl has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $23.01 million and approximately $10,526.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00004755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00015997 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $688.51 or 0.01392340 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,808,402 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,494 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.