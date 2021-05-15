Patientory (PTOY) Price Reaches $0.0297 on Top Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $21,779.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

