Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $44,643.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,593,932.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,143. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

