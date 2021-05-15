PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $114.28 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $114.28 million and approximately $27.75 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,899.60 or 0.04004343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

