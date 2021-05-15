Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC opened at $326.31 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.33 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.47 and a 200-day moving average of $396.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

