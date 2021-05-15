Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 889.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $326.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.33 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.75. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

