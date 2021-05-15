PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 8th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.49 on Friday, hitting $246.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,729,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.28. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

