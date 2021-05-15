PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 331.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $246.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

