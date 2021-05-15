PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.29. 6,729,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,705. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

